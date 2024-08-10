U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $363,000 in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFEV. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Sensible Money LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after acquiring an additional 55,350 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 398,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 110,005 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 176,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 31,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 81.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.58. 73,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,349. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

