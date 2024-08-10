U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,970 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.11. 764,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,120. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $85.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

