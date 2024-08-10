U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,863 Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,863 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 15.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Jabil by 1.9% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 17,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.63.

Jabil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.13. The company had a trading volume of 678,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,743. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.97.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.91%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

