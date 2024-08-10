U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,164 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,381,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,851 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,113,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,520,000 after acquiring an additional 130,113 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,891,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,780,000 after acquiring an additional 276,822 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,680,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,889,000 after acquiring an additional 234,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,512,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,701,000 after acquiring an additional 68,326 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.01. The company had a trading volume of 821,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,940. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average of $47.68. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.