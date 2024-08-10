U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,542 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 302.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,271 shares of company stock valued at $17,567,508. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,255,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,392,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average is $69.93. The company has a market cap of $110.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.30%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

