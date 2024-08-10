U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 20,210 Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,210 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 14,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:GBAB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.31. 144,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,032. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.25. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $17.34.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Announces Dividend
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Profile
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.
