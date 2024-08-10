U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 221 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,820,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $1,561,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.11.

Stryker Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $327.83. 793,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,521. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $337.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

