U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 495 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEV. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 422.4% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 311,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after buying an additional 251,914 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,252,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,688,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $4,920,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,193. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average is $55.02. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $45.43 and a 52 week high of $58.38. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

