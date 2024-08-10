U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 995 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.80. 814,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.74. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $306.77.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. First Solar’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $274.00 price target (up previously from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Solar from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.58.

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,754 shares of company stock worth $11,926,437 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

