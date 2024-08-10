U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,445,000 after buying an additional 28,515 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 19,359 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 79,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $91.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,133,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,252. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $92.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.