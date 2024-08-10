U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 37,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,955.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 154,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 146,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.14. The stock had a trading volume of 166,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,520. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $29.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $946.27 million, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.53.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

