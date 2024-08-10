U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Releases Earnings Results

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 138.09% and a negative return on equity of 62.97%.

U.S. Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of U.S. Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About U.S. Energy

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.