UBS Group Cuts Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target to $16.00

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CERT has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.52. Certara has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $93.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.01 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Certara will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth $169,135,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Certara by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,924,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after buying an additional 932,598 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Certara by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,279,000 after buying an additional 860,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $14,262,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Certara by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,585,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,473,000 after buying an additional 475,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

