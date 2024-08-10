Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.190-0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Under Armour Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of UA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,521,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Read Our Latest Report on UA

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.