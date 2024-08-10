Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.190-0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Under Armour also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.19-0.22 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Under Armour from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UAA

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of Under Armour stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 21,445,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,865,764. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.67. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.