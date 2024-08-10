Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.190-0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Under Armour also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.19-0.22 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Under Armour from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

NYSE:UAA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.90. 21,445,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,865,764. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

