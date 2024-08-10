United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Macquarie

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Macquarie from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PRKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered United Parks & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.90.

PRKS stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $47.34. The company had a trading volume of 979,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,505. United Parks & Resorts has a 1 year low of $40.87 and a 1 year high of $60.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.02.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 88.59% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. United Parks & Resorts’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,977.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

