United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 88.59% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

United Parks & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of PRKS stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $47.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.02. United Parks & Resorts has a one year low of $40.87 and a one year high of $60.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRKS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.90.

Insider Transactions at United Parks & Resorts

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $1,675,977.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

