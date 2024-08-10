Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.010-0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.0 million-$108.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.7 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UEIC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Universal Electronics from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Universal Electronics Stock Down 14.5 %

About Universal Electronics

UEIC stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 131,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.13. Universal Electronics has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $14.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

