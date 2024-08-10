USDX [Kava] Hits Market Cap of $88.17 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $88.17 million and approximately $286,762.87 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001295 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,023.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.86 or 0.00580010 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00035714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00071032 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000137 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

