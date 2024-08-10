UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Given New $8.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on UWM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on UWM from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.13.

UWM Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE UWMC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.41. 1,163,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,205. UWM has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $803.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.67 and a beta of 1.63.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $507.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. UWM’s payout ratio is presently 1,333.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in UWM in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UWM by 691.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 46,850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in UWM by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in UWM by 2,083.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 18,960 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in UWM by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after buying an additional 81,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

