Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues Earnings Results

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.17 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Valvoline Stock Performance

VVV stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.87. 1,702,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $48.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.