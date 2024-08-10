Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VVV shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.75.

NYSE:VVV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.87. 1,702,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,201. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $48.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average of $42.18.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.17 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

