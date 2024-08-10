Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 16,858.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 60,691 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $191.88. The company had a trading volume of 64,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,115. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $145.94 and a 52-week high of $204.72.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

