Velas (VLX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $745,641.29

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $13.68 million and approximately $745,641.29 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00035750 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012251 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008330 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,620,564,101 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.