VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Position Cut by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.01. The stock had a trading volume of 462,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,104. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.90 and its 200 day moving average is $183.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.04 and a fifty-two week high of $220.91.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at $7,177,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at $7,177,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $204,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,855.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

