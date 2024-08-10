Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $27.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,453. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.75. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $31.03.

In related news, Director John H. Rexford sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $237,461.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,421.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $255,074.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,673 shares in the company, valued at $200,572.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Rexford sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $237,461.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,421.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,993 shares of company stock valued at $736,974. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1,732.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

