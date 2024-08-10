Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.200-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $880.0 million-$880.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $880.4 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday.

VRRM traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,917,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,453. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $31.03.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $255,074.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,572.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $255,074.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,572.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John H. Rexford sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $237,461.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,421.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,993 shares of company stock valued at $736,974 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

