Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.6% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total transaction of $7,555,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,172 shares in the company, valued at $52,767,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.79, for a total value of $1,478,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,915,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total value of $7,555,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,767,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,703 shares of company stock worth $26,615,855. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $371.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $468.45. 783,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,840. The company has a market cap of $120.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.83 and a 12 month high of $510.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $481.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.