Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.33 million. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Vestis updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vestis Stock Up 1.8 %

Vestis stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. 2,152,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,412. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69. Vestis has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $22.37.

Get Vestis alerts:

Vestis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Williams Ena Koschel acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $104,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,093.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Vestis news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp bought 116,044 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,460,993.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,707,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,352,171.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Williams Ena Koschel purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $104,295.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,266 shares in the company, valued at $359,093.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 318,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,102 in the last ninety days.

Several research firms have issued reports on VSTS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vestis from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Baird R W cut Vestis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.54.

View Our Latest Report on Vestis

Vestis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.