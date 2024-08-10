Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Receives Hold Rating from Aegis

Aegis reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VSTO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.20.

NYSE:VSTO traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $38.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $41.11.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $644.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.05 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.1% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

