Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.31.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $137.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Visteon from $161.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Visteon alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VC

Visteon Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of VC stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.25. 253,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,841. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.27 and a 200 day moving average of $111.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Visteon has a 1 year low of $96.57 and a 1 year high of $148.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Visteon will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Visteon

In other news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $431,166.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,988 shares in the company, valued at $669,039.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Visteon by 14.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,552,000 after purchasing an additional 83,840 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 808,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 1,459.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 523,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,860,000 after purchasing an additional 489,959 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.