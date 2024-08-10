Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) One Day Volume Tops $3.88 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $2.60 or 0.00004285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $72.94 million and $3.88 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010960 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,645.37 or 0.96803202 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007875 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007551 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011757 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.58879561 USD and is up 5.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $4,582,256.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.