Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Lowered to $116.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $136.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DIS. Argus boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.75.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $86.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,991,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,678,434. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.11. The firm has a market cap of $157.16 billion, a PE ratio of 92.28, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after buying an additional 6,084,993 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $459,245,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $493,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

