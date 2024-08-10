Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 7000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 15.96 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17.

Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wealth Minerals Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wealth Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as precious metals and copper deposits. Its flagship property comprises the 100% owned Yapuckuta project that consists of 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

