Wedbush Comments on National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the business services provider will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

National CineMedia Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NCMI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $6.08. 266,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,469. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.16 million, a P/E ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.87 million. National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 426.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,914,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in National CineMedia by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,624,000 after buying an additional 1,245,650 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the first quarter valued at $2,352,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 64.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,136,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 444,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth about $979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

