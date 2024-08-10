Wedbush Comments on Revolve Group, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Revolve Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RVLV. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.59.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVLV traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,413. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 66.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.09.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 123,745 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 78,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth about $1,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.