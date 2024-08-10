Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 172.19% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s FY2028 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,126. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The company has a market cap of $673.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $84,932.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,631.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $84,932.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,631.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $42,161.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 204,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $147,883 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at about $768,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

