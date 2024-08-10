Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Price Target to $31.00

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $32.00 to $31.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Price Performance

Shares of BXSL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.89. 609,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,807. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.44.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 55.54%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s payout ratio is 82.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXSL. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 15.6% in the second quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 223,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 30,078 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the second quarter valued at $318,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 6.9% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 48,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 24,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 60.3% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 176,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 66,577 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.