Wells Fargo & Company Lowers RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target to $54.00

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of RxSight from $75.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.43.

RXST traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.73. The stock had a trading volume of 638,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,183. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 1.19. RxSight has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $66.54.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.33 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RxSight will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $906,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RxSight news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $586,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,906.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $906,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,625 shares of company stock worth $1,845,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of RxSight by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,442,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,581,000 after acquiring an additional 38,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RxSight by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,634,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 513,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after buying an additional 131,701 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 438.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 358,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after buying an additional 291,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 133,642 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

