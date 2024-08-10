Wells Fargo & Company Raises Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Price Target to $6.25

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $6.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Arko from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Arko Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 343,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,125. Arko has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $718.77 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arko will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arko

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Arko by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Arko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Arko by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arko during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

