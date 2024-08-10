Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $905.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:WES traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.58. 1,640,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.94. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.90.
Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.59%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Western Midstream Partners Company Profile
Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
