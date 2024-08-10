WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Price Reaches $10.27 on Top Exchanges

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 10th. WhiteBIT Token has a total market cap of $889.16 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be bought for about $10.27 or 0.00016851 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteBIT Token Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token’s genesis date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 365,557,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,607,714 tokens. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com.

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WhiteBIT Coin (WBT) is the native coin of the WhiteBIT blockchain, enhancing the user experience within the WhiteBIT ecosystem by providing lower trading fees, increased referral rates, and other special features. Founded by Vladimir Nosov, the WhiteBIT exchange leverages WBT to offer unique benefits to users across multiple blockchain networks.”

