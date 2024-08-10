Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WHLM remained flat at $5.45 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,884. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 million, a PE ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 2.16%.

Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International

About Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.