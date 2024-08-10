Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WVVI traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.