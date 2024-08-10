WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Trading Up 0.1%

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.52 and last traded at $35.98. Approximately 19,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 18,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.93.

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $324.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 98,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,071,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,987,000 after buying an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 703,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,063,000 after buying an additional 24,969 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NTSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of developed markets equity securities, excluding the US and Canada, and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSI was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

