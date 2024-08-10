Xai Trading Down 11.6% Over Last Week (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Xai has a market cap of $120.19 million and approximately $11.84 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Xai has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Xai token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xai alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Xai Token Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,232,137,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,106,129 tokens. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation. The official website for Xai is xai.games.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,231,966,307.6361032 with 521,200,296.74927795 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.22546427 USD and is up 2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $14,416,788.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.