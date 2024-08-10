Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.68. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 41,584 shares traded.

Separately, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Xtant Medical from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $80.90 million, a P/E ratio of -62.10 and a beta of 0.38.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtant Medical stock. Juniper Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 348,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Xtant Medical comprises about 0.2% of Juniper Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Juniper Investment Company LLC owned about 0.27% of Xtant Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc provides regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons. It offers OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSelect DBM Putty to mold into any shape and compressed into bony voids; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty to deliver handling properties and ensure patient safety through validated terminal sterilization; 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone; OsteoFactor, a processed allograft that contains retained growth factors found within the endosteum layer of allograft bone; OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix; and nanOss family of products that provide osteoconductive nano-structured hydroxyapatite and an engineered extracellular matrix bioscaffold collagen carrier.

