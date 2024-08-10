Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.44 and last traded at $25.03. Approximately 532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90.

About Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (EMSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks. After excluding certain industries, the index selects stocks with higher ESG scores per MSCI and weights them by market cap.

