yearn.finance Trading 5.4% Lower This Week (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for $5,098.83 or 0.08405404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $169.98 million and $10.01 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, yearn.finance has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,338 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

